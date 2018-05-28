Teacher accused of drowning raccoons in class won’t face criminal charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCALA, Fla. -- A high school teacher in Florida who is accused of drowning two raccoons and a possum during class will not face criminal charges.

WKMG reported that the state attorney’s office claims the Forest High School agricultural science teacher did not "torment" the animals and was not unnecessarily cruel.

State attorney Brad King said that the now-viral cell phone video barely shows the teacher taking part.

He said in order to use the video, students would have to authenticate it and many parents don’t want their children getting involved.

"The teacher did not intend to torture or torment these nuisance animals; he was simply attempting to protect his class's school project in an appropriate manner,” he said.

The teacher, Dewie Brewton, has worked at the school since 2006. He had been placed on paid administrative leave and has since retired.

Brewton told investigators that he suspected that the animals were killing chickens that his class was raising.

He said they couldn't shoot the animals because guns aren't allowed on campus and bludgeoning them would be "too brutal and messy."