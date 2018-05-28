Surveillance video shows 2 burglars going through North Carolina house, one armed with gun

SANFORD, N.C. — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public, hoping to identify the men caught on camera burglarizing a home near Sanford, according to WTVD.

The crime was captured on home surveillance camera. It happened on Carthage Street – at a home with a faded note on the door that reads: “Intruders will be shot.”

In the video, you can see two men going through a house, one armed with a long gun.

“It’s definitely a rifle, but I’m not sure if it’s actually any kind of assault rifle,” said neighbor Sevryn Schaller. “It looks like it might just be a modified .22 made to look like a scary gun.”

The armed man appears to be a lookout, pacing through the rooms and peering out windows while the other man scoops up valuables.

Surveillance video from outside the house shows the men getting into a getaway car, and the driver taking off.

Read more: WTVD