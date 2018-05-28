× Signs hacked along North Carolina highway refers to cyclists as ‘idiots on bikes’ ahead of bicycle race

CHATHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Gene Caffrey was riding his bike along Old US-1 near Moncure over the weekend when something stopped him. He wondered whether his eyes were deceiving him.

“I didn’t think it was real. I thought I was seeing things,” he told WTVD.

There was a sign ahead that used profanity and mocked cyclists ahead of the Ironman race. It said drivers can expect delays June 3 because of “a** holes on bikes.” Another sign along US-64 near Jordan Lake referred to riders as “idiots.”

A North Carolina Department of Transportation spokesperson says the signs were obviously hacked, but he wasn’t sure if the signs themselves belong the agency or the Ironman organization.

The spokesperson was not able to confirm whose property it was on Monday, a federal holiday. The signs have since been fixed.