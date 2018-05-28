Several people visiting Cedar Point were stranded on roller coasters and other rides after a power outage

SANDUSKY, Ohio – A power outage stranded several passengers on rides at Cedar Point amusement park on Memorial Day, according to WJW.

A car hit a utility pole at about 1:45 p.m. and caused the outage, forcing rides to stop, according to Cedar Point spokesman Tony Clark. The guests had to be escorted off.

Millennium Force has been like this for 45 minutes 🙊 pic.twitter.com/a0UBiTNTAC — sarah🐢🌸 (@sarah_lizzzzz) May 28, 2018

“It was really scary. I felt really bad for them. Especially looking around at the Millennium Force. People on the cable rides, the swings. You saw so many people stuck. It was so horrible,” said Alecia Beggs, of Garden City Michigan.

Brian Fontanella, who was visiting the park, posted video on Twitter of what appears to be smoke coming from the Sky Ride. It was from a generator starting, according to the park.

Another Twitter user said people were stuck on Millennium Force for nearly an hour.

Once power was restored at about 4 p.m., all rides were operational. Clark said anyone with a ticket from Monday can use it again before Labor Day.

Power out @cedarpoint. These people were stuck on the skyride and it looks like the generator blew out. Gonna be there a while. pic.twitter.com/3xhzgcsGDX — Brian Fontanella (@BrianFontanella) May 28, 2018