Second teenager charged after 16-year-old shot, killed during fight in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A second teenager has been charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old was shot and killed during a fight, according to police.

Abdul Azizhanif Sears and Tylen Sears, both 17 and of Winston-Salem, face the charge in the death of Jonathan Armando Garcia.

Police were called to a shooting at a home at 4820 Regalwood Drive on Friday night where Armando was found lying unresponsive near the road.

The victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a police press release.

Police said the fight between the suspects and Garcia took place during a drug deal.

Tylen Sears was not injured, but Abdul Sears was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Abdul Sears was arrested Sunday night after being released from the hospital. Both suspects have been jailed without bond.