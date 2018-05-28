Police searching for suspect who robbed a Family Dollar in Reidsville

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar in Reidsville on Sunday.

At approximately 2 p.m., Reidsville Police were called to the Family Dollar at 1105 S. Scales St.

The suspect had stolen an undisclosed amount of money.

Photos from the surveillance camera showed the suspect wearing a grey “FRESH” hat, a blue “GIJOE” jacket, a blue undershirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective S. M. Menard at (336) 347-2305 or anonymously contact Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.