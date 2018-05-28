‘OMG This Is Wrong!’ – Retired English teacher marks up White House letter, sends it back

A retired high school English teacher made some major edits on a letter bearing President Trump’s signature and printed on White House stationery .

Among the comments: “Have y’all tried grammar & style check?” “Federal is capitalized only when used as part of a proper noun.” And “OMG this is WRONG!”

The letter, dated May 3, was addressed to 61-year-old Yvonne Mason. Mason, a Democrat, had written to President Trump asking that he visit each family of those who died in the shooting that killed 17 people at a school in Parkland, Fla., in February.

She snapped a picture, posted the letter on Facebook and mailed it back to the White House.