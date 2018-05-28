News anchor, photojournalist killed when tree falls on SUV while covering storms in North Carolina

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — A news anchor and photojournalist for a Greenville, S.C. television station died after a tree fell on their sport utility vehicle as they covered storms in North Carolina.

WYFF reported that its News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday.

The tree fell on their SUV on Highway 176 in Polk County as they covered rain impact in the area.

WYFF News 4 anchor Mike McCormick and WYFF News 4 photojournalist Aaron Smeltzer died Monday when a tree fell on their SUV. https://t.co/VZZKA6K6qq All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family. pic.twitter.com/IQmZ6prUIH — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 28, 2018

McCormick had been with the station since 2007 and Smeltzer shot news for more than a decade in the region.

“All of us at WYFF News 4 are grieving. We are a family and we thank you, our extended family, for your comfort as we mourn and as we seek to comfort the families of Mike and Aaron,” the station said in an article posted to its website.