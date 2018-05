× NC officer hospitalized after coming in contact with fentanyl

STALLINGS, N.C. — An officer in Stallings was rushed to the hospital Sunday after coming in contact with pure fentanyl, WSOC reported.

The Stallings police chief told WSOC the officer was searching a vehicle after a crash along U.S. 74. when he found a vial of liquid that was pure fentanyl.

The officer has since been cleared and released from the hospital.