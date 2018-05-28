Greensboro man killed in motorcycle crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro man was killed Saturday night in a crash at the intersection of Summit Avenue and Textile Drive.
Walda Jones, 66, of Greensboro was driving a 2012 Nissan Sentra north on Summit Avenue. Timothy Kellam, 33, of Greensboro, was driving a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle south on Summit.
As Jones was turning left onto Textile Drive, the crash occurred.
Kellam was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where he died as a result of injuries from the crash.
Jones was not injured in the crash.
The investigation is ongoing.
36.072635 -79.791975