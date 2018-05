× Greensboro arts task force wants to hear from the public about the importance of local arts

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The public’s input is needed for the cultural arts master plan in Greensboro.

On June 6th, residents can show up at the Van Dyke Performance space at 5:30 p.m. and share what they believe is important about the local arts and cultural scene.

People who can’t make it, can fill out the survey online here.