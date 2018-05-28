Dozens of people honor significance of Memorial Day during naturalization ceremony at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Dozens of people honored the significance of Memorial Day while also celebrating their status as United States citizens.

A naturalization ceremony was held at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park on Monday.

Originally from Cuba, Marcos Diaz has been in the U.S. for more than 20 years. He was excited ahead of the ceremony.

“My grandparents were afraid of what we had to do to come all the way up here during that time. Finally, being able to accomplish that, it’s like a dream come true,” he said.

Samina Ingole came to the US from Pakistan.

“I'm from a poor family. How God brought me here, it was like a miracle,” she said.

The ceremony included singing the national anthem, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, and taking the Oath of Allegiance.

“We have people who are in awe of themselves that they actually made this journey and completed it successfully,” said Lee Holston, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Field Office Director.

Out of all the days the candidates could have enjoyed the ceremony, it came on the day we honor the heroes who died fighting for what they now have.

“I feel like it's special, a very special day,” Diaz said.

There were 49 applicants at the ceremony.