6 injured in NC festival ‘derby race’ when car hits bystanders

Posted 6:29 am, May 28, 2018, by

Squirrel Box Derby file photo

BREVARD, N.C. — Six people were injured following a freak accident during the White Squirrel Festival Sunday.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Racers were going down “Jailhouse Hill” on Broad Street between Main and French Broad Street.

One person was airlifted to a hospital with head injuries. Four others were taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital. One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The race had been rescheduled from Saturday due to bad weather.