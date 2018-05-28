× 6 injured in NC festival ‘derby race’ when car hits bystanders

Six people were injured following a freak accident during the White Squirrel Festival Sunday.

Brevard Police Chief Phil Harris told WLOS a wooden car in one of the Squirrel Box Derby races veered off the course and into the crowd.

The incident happened at around 5 p.m. Racers were going down “Jailhouse Hill” on Broad Street between Main and French Broad Street.

A 13-year-old racer in a derby car heard a pop and veered to the right. The derby car then struck six bystanders.

One person was airlifted to a hospital with head injuries. Four others were taken to Transylvania Regional Hospital. One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The race had been rescheduled from Saturday due to bad weather.