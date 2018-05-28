× 5-year-old NC girl viciously attacked by family’s dog

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A 5-year-old girl suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon when she was attacked by her family’s pit bull in Mooresville, WSOC reported.

“I heard a bunch of screaming and hollering so I called 911,” said neighbor Larry Davis said. “Why he (the dog) did that, I have no idea.”

Police said the pit bull had the child by the head and shoulder and continued to be aggressive when emergency responders arrived.

The dog had to be subdued by fire and police officials until Animal Control arrived, officials said.

Neighbor Sarah Toby said her father rushed to help the child as soon as he heard the screaming two houses away.

“He had to put the dog in between his legs and grabbed his collar and there was another man holding him as well,” Toby said. “It had her hair, so they had to cut her hair, and her scalp was kind of messed up because it pulled her scalp.”

Neighbors told WSOC that the same pit bull had killed a small dog across the street.

“It ran over there and started attacking the dog and then it (the other dog) died,” Toby said. “Cases like this, it makes pit bulls look not as good. They’re adorable. Not all of them are that mean.”

The child was taken to the hospital and was released later in the day.

Iredell County Animal Control is investigating.