Willie Nelson abruptly walks off stage during North Carolina concert because he reportedly had a stomach bug

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Willie Nelson walked off the stage right before he was set to perform a show in Charlotte, apparently due to illness.

TMZ reported that the 85-year-old country music legend had a stomach bug Saturday night as he was about to play at the Outlaw Music Festival.

Nelson was seen on video walking to the stage and briefly getting ready, but then unstrapping his guitar, throwing his hat in the audience and walking off without playing anything.

Live Nation asked fans to hold on to their tickets for a new concert date. It’s unclear if they’ve offered refunds.

A representative for Nelson told TMZ that he is now feeling better and is still set to play Sunday night in Washington, D.C.