Video shows ‘Real-life Spider-Man’ climbing up a building to rescue a child dangling for his life

PARIS – Video posted to social media shows a man climbing up a building to rescue a dangling child.

The Daily Mail reported that it happened outside an apartment in Paris on Saturday while the boy’s father was shopping.

The 4-year-old boy was reportedly left home alone and could be seen hanging on for his life from the balcony.

Mamoudou Gassama, 22, can be seen in the video quickly climbing up the building and saving the child. It took him less than 30 seconds to climb at least four floors and reach the boy.

“I did it because it’s a child,” Gassama told Le Parisien.

The child suffered a torn nail and Gassama had a few scratches, but nobody was seriously hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.