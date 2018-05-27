Top North Carolina high school basketball player dies after collapsing on court during game in Virginia

HAMPTON, Va. – A top high school basketball player from Charlotte collapsed and died during a game in Virginia on Saturday night.

CBS News reported that James Hampton died during a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game in Hampton, Va. He was 17.

Hampton was a senior at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte and played for Team United. He collapsed while playing against Nike Phamily in the second half of the game.

Emotional day at Nike EYBL in Virginia after the passing of James Hampton. My thoughts go out to the young man’s family, friends and teammates. RIP, James. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/E2fhTIHCqA — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) May 27, 2018

Hampton was running and turned to say something to a referee when he collapsed, according to reports.

Paramedics did chest compressions and Hampton was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The team finished the tournament Sunday to honor Hampton, winning its game against All Ohio Red. Players joined hands for a prayer and moment of silence.