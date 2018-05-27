× Teen Boy Scout drowns in private North Carolina pond

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. – A teenage boy drowned in a private man-made North Carolina pond on Saturday morning, according to the Robesonian.

The identity of the victim has not been released, but he is believed to have been 14 years old.

Crews were called to the scene in Robeson County shortly before noon Saturday and recovered the body about an hour later.

The teen victim was a Boy Scout and was on a scout outing, but it’s uncertain if it was an organized event.

The boy used a rope to swing into the pond, then went into the water and did not surface, according to Robert Ivey, the commander of Lumberton Rescue and Emergency Medical Services.

“This is an extremely difficult time for our scouting family,” said Jonathan Widmark, CEO of the Cape Fear Council of Boy Scouts of America, according to WRAL. “We are sad to confirm the death of one of our youth members following a drowning incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”