Portion of Ebert Road in Winston-Salem closed after crash involving down power lines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Ebert Road between Darrick and Farris roads will be closed until about 4 p.m. Sunday after a crash involving down power lines.

The power company is on the scene and working to restore power, Winston-Salem police said on Twitter on Sunday morning.

About 455 people in Forsyth County were without power as of about 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the Duke Energy website.

Police have not released any other details about the crash or if anyone was hurt.