× New water park with lazy river, water slides now open in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – A new water park in Winston-Salem includes a pool, a lazy river, a spray ground, water slides and a concessions area.

Winston Waterworks is at Winston Lake and Waterworks roads and will be opened from 12 to 6 p.m. for the remainder of the Memorial Day weekend.

The park was built with $5 million in bonds that voters approved in the November 2014 bond referendum.

A ribbon-cutting event was held Friday in honor of the park’s grand opening.

Pool manager Chris Cleland said the lazy river measures 675 feet and takes about five minutes to float around one time, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Cleland called the park a family-oriented place where children and their parents or caregivers can have fun in the water together.