More than 200,000 pounds of Spam canned meat recalled after pieces of metal found in cans

More than 200,000 pounds of the canned meat Spam has been recalled after four customers reported finding pieces of metal in the cans.

Food Safety News reported that Hormel Food Corp. announced on Saturday that it was recalling 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken Spam that may have pieces of metal.

The recall includes 12-oz. metal cans with “Spam Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889.

The products also have the establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can.

The Spam was made in February and shipped throughout the United States and to Guam.

Minor injuries have been reported. Anyone with the products is asked to not eat them.