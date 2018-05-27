× Mom upset over water fight at school in light of recent school shootings

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Florida mother kept her son home from school last week because he told her they were having a water gun fight, according to WFTX.

The Lee County mother, who didn’t want to be identified, said it was inappropriate in the wake of the recent school shootings.

She said encouraging students to shoot water guns is inappropriate during a time when they are put through active shooter training.

But the Lee County School District is calling them “squirt toys,” and says they’re not water guns.

“What is this? Put the fun back in the gun? I don’t understand it. It completely contradicts everything they stand for,” the mom said.

She said her son came home from Mariner Middle School one day and told her he would need money for a water gun fight on field day.

“This is completely asinine. I don’t understand. They’re telling us it’s necessary to teach them there’s no tolerance for guns. You enter the property, it’s a gun free zone. Yet they’re saying here’s a gun, point it at me, point it at your fellow student and pull the trigger,” she said.

Rob Spicker, the communications coordinator for Lee County School District, said the following:

“Field days are meant to be a reward for the students hard work during the school year. We encourage any parent who has concerns with certain school activities to contact their child’s principal.”

The mother said she’s also disappointed she wasn’t notified that this activity would be part of field day, and was told other schools were doing this, too.

“You can’t sugar coat the world, but certainly when I take my son to school, I don’t expect his teacher to hand him a play gun, empty water gun, a water gun, and say ‘point this at me and shoot,'” she said.