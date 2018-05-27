× Flash flood watch for Davidson, Montgomery and Randolph counties from early Monday to Tuesday morning

As Subtropical Storm Alberto moves closer to the Gulf Coast, the first wave of rain will move into North Carolina.

Rain, heavy at times, will spread across North Carolina from south to north on Monday. For the Piedmont, the heavy rain should arrive late morning or early Monday afternoon.

After this point, the rain will march across the region in waves. It will not constantly rain on Memorial Day Monday, but the driest part of Monday appears to be Monday morning.

Davidson, Montgomery and Randolph Counties could see up to an inch of rain on Monday. That’s why those counties will be under a flash flood watch from 1 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Tuesday.

By Tuesday, what’s left of Alberto will continue to pump tropical moisture into the Piedmont. Waves of rain, heavy at times, will move across the region.

Rain totals by the end of Tuesday could range between 1 to 2 inches. Flash flooding could still be an issue on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the remnants of Alberto should be in southern Indiana. But the system will still be able to bring a humid air mass into the Piedmont.

Rain again could be heavy at times on Wednesday with highs in the lower-80s.

With heavy rain in the forecast Monday through Wednesday, rivers and streams will rise quickly. If you see a road that is covered by water or is closed, please find another way around.

The leftovers of Alberto will continue to play a role in our forecast for Thursday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely on Thursday with highs in the low-to-mid-80s.

Some slightly drier air will try to move in late in the forecast period. But scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay in the forecast. Afternoon highs Friday through Sunday will be in the mid-80s.