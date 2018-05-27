Dog found abandoned at park with the words ‘free’ and ‘good home only’ written on her fur with permanent marker

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A dog found abandoned in Ohio with the words “free” and “good home only” will soon have a new home.

WSYX reported that the lab mix was left in a kennel in a park in Chillicothe and had writing all over her body.

The Ross County Humane Society named the dog Marvella, which means “miracle.” Marvella is said to be 5-6 months old.

An employee with the humane society posted about the story on Facebook, along with pictures of the dog.

“How are you going to dump your dog, and write FREE all over it in permanent marker! I just don’t get it!” wrote Brittany May. “This is a whole new level of LOW!”