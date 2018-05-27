Chimney Rock State Park in western North Carolina closed after retaining wall collapses

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. – Chimney Rock State Park in western North Carolina is closed until further notice after a retaining wall collapsed.

WSPA reported that the collapse was discovered Sunday morning in the upper parking lot due to erosion from heavy rains. Nobody was hurt.

The park will remain closed until the collapsed wall can be assessed and stabilized.

Photos posted to social media show the collapse and damage to the parking lot.

Chimney Rock State Park is in Chimney Rock, Rutherford County, about an hour southeast of Asheville.