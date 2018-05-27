× Beaten woman rescued after slipping note to employees at animal hospital, ‘Call the cops’

DELAND, Fla. – A woman who was allegedly beaten by her boyfriend is safe after slipping a note to an animal hospital asking for help.

WESH reported that 39-year-old Jeremy Floyd was arrested after authorities said he threatened and beat his live-in girlfriend over the course of two days.

Officials said the girlfriend convinced Floyd to let her take their dog to an animal hospital, but only if he was there.

Authorities said after arriving to the hospital, the victim slipped the veterinary staff a note that read, “Call the cops. My boyfriend is threatening me. He has a gun. Please don’t let him know.”

Authorities arrived, arrested Floyd and removed his weapon. Deputies took the victim to a hospital where she was treated for a head injury, a black eye and bruised arms.

At the victim’s home, deputies found two bullet holes in a hallway, which passed through drywall and into another room.

The suspect faces charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and simple battery. He was jailed without bail.