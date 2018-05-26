Winston-Salem teen shot, killed during fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A Winston-Salem teen was shot and killed Friday night during a fight, according to a press release.

On Friday, Winston-Salem Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting at 4820 Regalwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located 16-year-old Jonathan Armando Garcia unresponsive and lying on the ground, near the road, in front of that residence.

Garcia appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. EMS responded and pronounced Garcia dead at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Garcia and 17-year-old Tylen Sears of Winston-Salem were engaged in a drug deal when a fight took place and Garcia was shot.

Sears, who was not injured, has been charged with first-degree murder and received no bond.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information concerning this crime to call (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, En Español (336) 728-3904.