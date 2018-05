× Truck overturns, spills 40,000 gallons of paint on Charlotte highway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A truck overturned and spilled thousands of gallons of paint Saturday morning on Interstate 77 at the Interstate 85 interchange, WSOC reported.

Officials said the truck spilled about 40,000 gallons of paint around 1:30 a.m.

Troopers said the truck driver turned the curve too quickly.