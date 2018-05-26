× Silver alert issued for Winston-Salem teen

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a Winston-Salem teen.

Eighteen-year-old Skyler Dawn McDowell is 5-feet-5-inches tall and approximately 190 pounds with brown eyes, and shoulder-length blonde hair that is dyed pink.

Skyler, who suffers from cognitive disorders, was last seen on May 25 at 5 p.m. walking away from Glenn High School wearing a pink T-shirt, blue hoodie, jean shorts, glasses, and brown sandals.

If you have any information about Skyler’s whereabouts, please contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.