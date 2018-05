× Service dog gives birth to litter of puppies at Florida airport

TAMPA, Fla. — A service dog delivered eight puppies in the terminal of the Tampa International Airport on Friday.

An airport spokesperson told WTVT that a woman and her daughter were traveling to Philadelphia with a pair of service dogs when the female started going into labor.

They knew she was pregnant, but didn’t know she was so close to giving birth.

An air traveler’s service dog is delivering puppies now @FlyTPA We’re a full-service department! pic.twitter.com/4xlPixtcFn — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

Update from @FlyTPA: 5 new puppies. Waiting on a couple more! #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/DVkOLWVYw8 — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

Mom’s name is Ellie, short for Eleanor Rigby. Two year old yellow lab pic.twitter.com/dzPCn8mdoN — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018

#Ellie is the proud mother of 6 boys so far…The delivery crew including @TPAPolice @flytpa awaits number 7. Will it be a girl? #AirportPuppies pic.twitter.com/Wla9iHjGEJ — Tampa Fire Rescue (@TampaFireRescue) May 25, 2018