Portuguese men-of-war are on this SC beach and in the water, town warns tourists

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. — Tourists headed to the coastal community of Sullivan’s Island near Charleston are being warned about Portuguese men-of-war, both in the water and on the beach, WCIV reported.

Town officials put out the advisory after receiving phone calls about sightings on area beaches this week.

“Its long venomous tentacles can inflict a painful stings to swimmers or even beach walkers,” wrote Andy Benke, town administrator, in a statement last week. “Stings will generally cause red welts on the skin that can last up to three days often resulting in severe dermatitis.” Pain can last up to three hours.

