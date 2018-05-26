× Police looking for person who shot into Burlington house

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington Police are searching for someone who shot into a house Friday night, according a press release.

At about 10:10 p.m., police responded to the 500 block of Cameron Street in reference to several shots being heard.

Upon arrival, officers located a house in the 500 block of Cameron Street that had been struck with multiple rounds. The home was occupied at the time by six people, but none of the occupants were struck or injured.

At this time, officers have not located any further damage to homes or property.

The Burlington Police Department is looking for anyone with information about this crime. They ask that you contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip method, both with possible cash rewards.