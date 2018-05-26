Neighbors thought they had the 7-foot gator cornered — until it started up the fence

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. — An alligator was roaming the streets of one upscale Mt. Pleasant neighborhood Friday, The State newspaper reported.
The Department of Natural Resources, police, and a trapper were called in. They cornered the alligator near a fence, where it did the unexpected.
“I was taking a picture of how long the gator was, and in one fell swoop it got on top of the fence,” said Shari Sebuck the neighborhood amenities director. “I have never in my life seen a gator scale a fence. I didn’t know they could do that.”
The gator was eventually caught around 10 a.m. It measured 7 feet.