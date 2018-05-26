× NC off-duty deputy’s gun accidentally discharges while bowling, bullet fragment grazes child

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — An off-duty Iredell County sheriff’s deputy accidentally discharged a gun at a bowling alley Friday night and a 10-year-old child was grazed by a fragment of the bullet after it ricocheted off the floor, WSOC reported.

The deputy was bowling when the gun went off.

The investigation at George Pappas’ Victory Lanes on Morlake Drive in Mooresville is ongoing.

No one was seriously injured or taken to the hospital.