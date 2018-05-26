‘Incredibly courageous:’ Firefighters credit 2 NC residents with saving girl in pool

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The Chapel Hill Fire Department credits two residents with saving someone’s life, WTVD reported.

Firefighters said Savannah Jastram and Norman Picard noticed two young girls in the University Garden Apartments pool on Pritchard Avenue about 9:15 p.m. last Saturday.

The pool wasn’t yet open for the season, but Picard said he heard someone scream from the pool, “Help, I can’t breathe!”

According to firefighters, both immediately ran outside to the pool and jumped the fence. Picard jumped into the pool and Jastram dialed 911.

When they got her out of the pool, firefighters say Jastram wiped off the girl’s mouth, began with two or three chest compressions, and then gave a few breaths via mouth-to-mouth. Jastram continued chest compressions and after a short time, the girl coughed and began breathing on her own.

“It’s incredibly courageous,” said Matt Sullivan, chief of the Chapel Hill Fire Department. “It’s what we want our citizens to do — to get involved to the level they’re capable of.”

Read more at WTVD.