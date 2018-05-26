× Hormel Foods Corporation recalls canned pork, chicken due contamination with metal

WASHINGTON — Hormel Food Corporation is recalling approximately 228,614 pounds of canned pork and chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Saturday.

The canned pork and chicken products were produced Feb. 8 through Feb. 10, 2018. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels ]

12-oz. metal cans containing “SPAM Classic” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes: F020881, F020882, F020883, F020884, F020885, F020886, F020887, F020888 and F020889. These products were shipped throughout the United States.

12-oz. metal cans containing “Hormel Foods Black-Label Luncheon Loaf” with a “Best By” February 2021 date and production codes F02098 and F02108. These products were shipped to Guam only.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 199N” on the bottom of the can. These items were shipped throughout the United States and to Guam.

The problem was discovered after the company received four consumer complaints stating that metal objects were found in the canned products. FSIS was notified on May 24.

There have been reports of minor oral injuries associated with consumption of the products. FSIS has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ food pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Consumer Response, Hormel Foods, at (800) 523-4635.