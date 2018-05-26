× Gov. Rick Scott declares State of Emergency for all of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a State of Emergency Saturday morning for all 67 counties of the Sunshine State, as Subtropical Storm Alberto barrels toward the state.

“As we continue to monitor Subtropical Storm Alberto’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that all Florida counties have every available resource to keep families safe and prepare for the torrential rain and severe flooding this storm will bring,” he said. The state of emergency declaration is “to make sure that our state and local governments are able to coordinate with federal partners to get the resources they need.”

“Do not think that only areas in the cone will be impacted,” Scott added. “Everyone in our state must be prepared.”