LEXINGTON, N.C. —¬†Firefighters Saturday morning are battling large commercial fire in Lexington, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The building is located at or near the old Dixie Furniture plant, which was destroyed by a massive fire in December last year.

Saturday’s fire started around 9 a.m.

Fire at a commercial building in @CityofLexington. Working on more details. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/Ng0IvyLEVs — JJ murphy (@JJMurphyWGHP) May 26, 2018