Zookeepers work to train ostriches at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- You can see the largest birds in the world at the North Carolina Zoo.

The ostriches stand nearly seven feet tall and weigh close to 300 pounds.

Despite their size, ostriches' brains are not very big. In fact, their eye is bigger than their brain, but zookeepers have proven that they are still capable of learning.

They have spent the past several months training to participate in their own healthcare.

Zookeepers offer treats to the ostriches if they will hit a target or present their wing for treatment.

They say this will help them take care of the birds without causing them any stress.