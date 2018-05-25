× Winston-Salem Police searching for suspect after second man shot near Wake Forest University

Police are looking for a man after a second man was shot Friday morning on a quiet street near Wake Forest University, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Idlewild Drive about 9:25 a.m. about a discharge of a firearm call, said Lt. Rick Newnum. When the arrived they found blood on the front porch of house No. 175, but no victim.

About the same time, a man arrived at Forsyth Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, Newnum said. He was rushed into surgery.

Newnum said it appears the injuries are not life-threatening, but said the victim is still in surgery.

It’s unclear if the victim lives at the address on Idlewild Drive where the shooting occurred, Newnum said. He said the shooting was not random.

Police are searching for a man who fled in a dark vehicle with several other people, Newnum said.

