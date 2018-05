× Suspect in custody after shots reported fired at a middle school in Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Shots have been reported at a middle school in Noblesville, Indiana, a receptionist for the school district told CNN Friday.

A suspect is in custody, according to a tweet from the Noblesville Fire Department.

One person is injured, receptionist Jackie Chatteron said. It’s not clear if the person was wounded by gunfire.

The school, Noblesville West Middle School, is on lockdown, Chatterton said.

Noblesville is about 25 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

NFD and NPD are on scene of an active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. Suspect is in custody. NPD will have more info when it’s available. — Noblesville Fire (@NoblesvilleFD) May 25, 2018

NOW: Parents, police on scene at Noblesville W Middle School pic.twitter.com/aUkIuxUbBk — Dan Spehler (@DanSpehler) May 25, 2018