Registered sex offender charged with being on elementary school grounds in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A registered sex offender was charged after allegedly being on the grounds of an elementary school in Davidson County, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Clarence Lee McIntyre Jr., 45, of Linwood, is charged with being on the premises of a school or child care facility as a registered sex offender.

On May 16, sheriff’s investigators learned that McIntyre may have been on the premises of Churchland Elementary School.

Following an investigation, McIntyre was arrested on Thursday.

He was given a $25,000 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 14.