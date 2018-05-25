NC Senate candidate removed from ballot over residency dispute
WENTWORTH — A candidate for North Carolina State Senate District 30 has been removed from the Nov. 6 election day ballot as a result of a residency ruling.
In March, Eden resident Billy Franklin Cushman filed a voter registration and candidacy challenge against Democrat Jennifer Mangrum, who is running against Republican incumbent Phil Berger and Libertarian R. Michael Jordan, the Greensboro News & Record reports.
The challenge centers on whether Mangrum resides at her listed residence on Sherman Drive in Reidsville. The newspaper reported that the home where Mangrum claims to live is owned by Jeanine Hodges and has been up for sale since Hodges’ mother died.
Mangrum issued a statement to FOX8 Thursday afternoon:
My lawyer was prepared, factual and made a great legal argument! However, the vote was along party lines in Republicans favor 3-2. I deserve to be the Democratic candidate and we are appealing. I have faith in the State Board of Elections. I feel more committed than ever to win for North Carolina!