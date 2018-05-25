× NC Senate candidate removed from ballot over residency dispute

WENTWORTH — A candidate for North Carolina State Senate District 30 has been removed from the Nov. 6 election day ballot as a result of a residency ruling.

In March, Eden resident Billy Franklin Cushman filed a voter registration and candidacy challenge against Democrat Jennifer Mangrum, who is running against Republican incumbent Phil Berger and Libertarian R. Michael Jordan, the Greensboro News & Record reports.

The challenge centers on whether Mangrum resides at her listed residence on Sherman Drive in Reidsville. The newspaper reported that the home where Mangrum claims to live is owned by Jeanine Hodges and has been up for sale since Hodges’ mother died.

Mangrum issued a statement to FOX8 Thursday afternoon: