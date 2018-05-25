Motorcyclist dies after crash with car on Eastchester Drive in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A 24-year-old motorcyclist died Thursday night after a crash with a car on Eastchester Drive in High Point, according to a High Point police press release.

The crash happened around 9:50 p.m. on Eastchester Drive in front of the Dunkin’ Donuts near where Eastchester Drive meets Johnson Street.

Arriving emergency crews found the driver of the motorcycle suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he later died.

Following an investigation, police determined that the Yamaha motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed when a Hyundai Elantra was trying to make a left turn. Due to the speed, the driver of the car failed to see the motorcycle was approaching and the two vehicles collided.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured.

The owner of the Hyundai, 21-year-old Curtis Diaz Jr., did not have valid insurance and the license plate was revoked. He has been issued a citation for permitting a vehicle to be operated with no insurance and permitting a revoked license plate to be displayed.

The motorcyclist is the fourth person to die in a crash in 2018.