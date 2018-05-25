More than a dozen violations issued at Greensboro apartment where 5 children died

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than a dozen violations have been issued at the Greensboro apartment where five children died in a fire earlier this month.

The violations include missing/damaged glass, damaged doors, and rotted material throughout the unit.

Already seeing 16 code violations for the apartment complex on Summit Ave. where 5 children died in a fire. These violations are just for the outside. The city is still working on the case this morning. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/HncsXs2j4u — Aleksandra Bush (@AleksBushNews) May 25, 2018

A team of inspectors canvassed the 42-unit apartment complex this week, a result of people living there complaining about their living conditions. They will send an order to repair to management, who has 30 days to get them done.

Firefighters were called shortly before 4 a.m. on May 12 to the apartment complex at 3100 Summit Avenue near Cone Boulevard and had the fire out by about 4:15 a.m.

Arriving units found smoke and flames coming from the front, according to firefighters.

Two of the children died Saturday and the remaining three died the following day after being taken off life support at the children’s hospital.

One adult was also injured in the fire, but was been treated and released from the hospital.

The victims were a refugee family that came to the area from the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2016, according to Latosha Walker, North Carolina African Services Coalition operations manager.

The five children ages ranged from 18 months to 9 years old.

The fire started in the range in the kitchen and has been deemed accidental, according to investigators.

The apartment had smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms but they were not working at the time, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

North Carolina law requires all rental properties have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Under North Carolina law, landlords are required to provide tenants with working smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and maintain their functionality.

Arco Realty owns the complex and told FOX8 earlier this week that they are cooperating with investigators.