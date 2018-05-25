× Man who dropped 19 floors from Charlotte construction site fell out of elevator, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A construction worker told WSOC that 24-year-old Juventino Mata-Hernandez was a “great guy” who was pushing material into a construction elevator in Charlotte when something went wrong.

State investigators are trying to determine what led to the death of Mata-Hernandez, who fell 19 stories from a high-rise on South Tryon Street. Charlotte police say Mata-Hernandez fell out of a construction elevator.

Sources say Mata-Hernandez recently moved to Charlotte from Mexico and had only been on the job for a week.

Police said they received a phone call saying the man fell from the building around 4 p.m. Wednesday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gilbane Building Company, based in Rhode Island, is the lead contractor for the Legacy Union office tower in Uptown.

Construction workers are typically required to wear safety harnesses and tethers that would catch a worker who falls. It’s not clear yet if those precautions were required at the time of the incident.

State records show the construction site at 620 S. Tryon St. underwent a planned safety inspection Nov. 11, 2017. No issues were reported in the summary.

The company says it’s cooperating with authorities investigating the death.

The construction project on what will be the fourth-tallest building in Charlotte is still expected to open next year.

The Gilbane Building Company released a statement on the incident:

“We are saddened to report that a fatal accident occurred today involving a worker at the Legacy Union construction site. We’re gathering information on exactly what happened and have no details to share at this time. We’re working closely with the authorities to provide you with more details as they become available. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected. They are certainly in our thoughts and prayers.”