Man pleads no contest to raping 5-year-old child, sentenced to just 90 days of house arrest

STOCKTON, Calif. -- A 79-year-old California man was sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and five years of informal probation after pleading no contest to raping a 5-year-old girl, according to KTXL.

Lyle Burgess is accused of assaulting the little girl in 2016 after her family was invited to his Calaveras County cabin.

Burgess, the founder of an automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, was charged with statutory rape but will not have to register as a sex offender.

"He's obviously very wealthy and it's just an example of how the wealthy people, time and time again, escape the penalty for what they did," said family attorney Ken Meleyco.

Meleyco says the girl is "not doing good" and is showing the "symptoms" of someone who has been molested. He said she is in counseling.

The girl and her family have filed a civil suit against Burgess, the station reported.