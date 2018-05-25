× Man charged in robbery, deadly shooting at Greensboro home

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with a robbery and deadly shooting at a Greensboro home last week, according to a Greensboro police press release.

Jonyle Laquan Riddick was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, discharging a firearm inside an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called to a home at 716 Hidden Lake Court shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 19 where two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Riddick is the second victim and is in the hospital in serious condition.

Greensboro police said that at least two men tried to rob Hooks’ husband at their home. They believe that Hooks was struck during an exchange of gunfire between her husband and the alleged robber.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.