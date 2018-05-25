Local students taking charge of their safety on the road during ‘100 deadliest days of summer’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Car crashes are the number one killer of America's teens and the numbers show that the danger is greatest during the summer months.

Teens at Western Guilford High School are making sure they're in control before taking the driver's seat.

As graduation approaches, the school is having students sign a pledge to be above the influence.

"I want them to think about what they're doing before they get on the road. Think about their future and what it's going to look like," said Brittany Graalman, school social worker.

Graduation festivities fall during a dangerous period commonly known as the "100 deadliest days of summer."

Officer A.D. Reed, with the Greensboro Police Department, says the big issue is that people are focused on something else and not keeping their eyes on the road.

During the 100-day stretch, police plan to increase patrol, set up seat belt checkpoints and enforce the "Booze It and Lose It" campaign.

"Maybe by us having this one car stopped we will prevent a life from being lost, because somebody didn't do something they shouldn't have," Reed said.