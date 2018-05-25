Hundreds gather to remember trooper killed in Yadkin County crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. -- A trooper killed in a crash in Yadkin County will be laid to rest Friday afternoon in Wilkes County.

The viewing service for Trooper Samuel Newton Bullard is from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the John A. Walker Center in Wilkesboro and the funeral will take place at 1 p.m.

The procession will then go to Macedonia Baptist Church in Ronda for Bullard’s burial. Highway Patrol encourages those who want to watch the procession route to find safe places along U.S. 421 between Wilkesboro and Ronda.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday after a pursuit on Interstate 77 southbound at mile marker 82 near N.C. 67. The chase started with a license check in the State Road community of Surry County.

During the chase, Trooper P.E. Ellis noticed he did not see Bullard's patrol car behind him. When his attempt at contacting Bullard failed, Ellis turned around and found the patrol car engulfed in flames.

The suspect in the pursuit and crash, 22-year-old Dakota Kape Whitt, of Elkin, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday after a tip led to a traffic stop. He faces charges of second-degree murder, flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, resisting public officer and two counts of failure to appear.

The murder charge is because of malice used during reckless driving causing a death, Highway Patrol said.

He was taken to the Wilkes County Detention Center in Wilkesboro.

There were three people in the vehicle at the time of the chase. The owner of the vehicle is not facing any charges.

Speakers at Trooper Bullard’s funeral to include @NC_Governor, @NCSHP Commander Col. Glenn M. McNeill Jr., and Macedonia Baptist pastor pic.twitter.com/ChM8sZNK5M — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) May 25, 2018

Some agencies here from out of state:

Georgia, Ohio, Virginia, Wyoming, Wisconsin, Delaware, Utah, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Texas, Missouri pic.twitter.com/GKW4iLwED8 — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) May 25, 2018

At least hundreds of @NCSHP troopers here to pay respects to their fallen brother & his family. Several from out of state too @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/xiK7h4krDh — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) May 25, 2018

Steady flow heading into John A. Walker Community Center for @NCSHP Trooper Samuel Bullard’s visitation on Wilkes CC campus. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/mMganELX2V — Michael Hennessey (@mhennesseynews) May 25, 2018